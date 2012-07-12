See What Happens To Millions Of Pounds Of Las Vegas Buffet Leftovers

Photo: Bizarre Foods America

Nobody does buffets like Sin City. Of course, the downside of endless all-you-can-eat spreads is the incredible amount of food that’s left behind.That’s where R.C. Farms, a sustainable operation located just 12 miles from downtown Las Vegas’ bustling Strip, enters the picture.



For decades, the farm has been turning millions of pounds of leftover buffet food from hotels and restaurants into scrumptious feed for pigs.

The farm was recently featured on the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods America with Andrew Zimmern. Using footage from the episode, we bring you an inside look at the business that’s putting an innovative spin on food recycling.

