Inside The $US7.85 Million Las Vegas Home You Can Buy With Bitcoin

Despite Bitcoin’s pronounced volatility, a Las Vegas realtor will readily accept the cryptocurreny as payment for an expansive 25,000 square foot Las Vegas estate.

The house can be yours for a mere $US7.85 million, or 8,991 Bitcoins (at the time of this writing).

Jack and Laura Summer, the current owners, got the idea to accept Bitcoin from their sons, who are avid users of the currency, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. By accepting Bitcoin, the Summers can quite literally sell their house to anyone in the world. Since Bitcoin is decentralized and not regulated by a single governing body, anyone on the planet can pay with it.

Here’s a brief description of the house from the Las Vegas Review Journal:

Its finishing touches include marble from China, Iceland and Brazil. It has a full basement, plus staff quarters with Jacuzzis and a secret garden. Its 25,000 square feet of space has 39 air-conditioning zones fed from a 120-ton cooling tower. The library shelves are made of stainless steel and clad in American cherry wood. From the owner’s suite, you can see five fairways on the Spanish Trail Country Club’s golf course, and Anna Nicole Smith shot a movie in the 2,000-square-foot guest house. Listed at $US7.85 million, it’s definitely an outlier, at more than 4,000 per cent of the median local sales price for a single-family home.

Since beginning writing this story, the value of Bitcoin has swung such that the house now costs 9,057 Bitcoins.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.