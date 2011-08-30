Las Vegas Submits Rogue Bid To Host The 2020 Olympics

Photo: Flickr Ashtynn Renee

Las Vegas submitted a letter to the International Olympic Committee last week announcing its intention to seek to host the 2020 Summer Olympics.There’s just one problem: The IOC will not accept any bid unless it also has the support of the national Olympic committee. The USOC has already declared that they will not submit an American bid for 2020.





The IOC has already specifically rejected the Las Vegas idea on those grounds.

But Vegas being Vegas, that technicality isn’t stopping them. Bid organisers still think they can convince the USOC and IOC to change their minds, even though the deadline for applications is September 1.

Also – although NBC would certainly love to cover an American Olympics – unless the city can somehow find a way to hold every single event indoors, a Summer Olympics in the middle of the Nevada desert is a long shot at best.

