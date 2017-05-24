Larval fish are the freakiest baby animals on the planet

Fish are weird, beautiful, alien things.
They move through Earth’s streams, lakes, and oceans, displaying an astonishing range of colorations, forms, and lifestyles.
They also share some striking similarities to Pokemon. Hear me out — just about every fish starts off looking almost nothing like it will as an adult. Those baby, larval swimmers can be almost totally transparent or so tiny that it’s hard to believe they’re related to their adult forms.
Here are eight particularly bizarre (and beautiful) examples.
Wikimedia commonsLeptocephalus larva of a conger eel
Marine biologist Juan C, Levesque
Carole Baldwin. http://www.mnh.si.edu/expeditions/galapagos/larval-dragonfish.htm
GM. Woodward - Fishes, Public Domain
E. Peter Steenstra/U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service - Northeast Region
Ocean Sunfish, or Mola Mola, grow to become the heaviest bony fish in the world. But when they hatch, they're barely more than 2 millimetres long (and even more sun-like).
G. David Johnson
Not all fish start out looking so weird, though. When great white shark babies, known as pups, are born (not hatched), they are fairly large and look a lot like they will as adults. This video excerpt shows a juvenile great white during a tagging mission.
