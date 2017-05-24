Larval fish are the freakiest baby animals on the planet

Fish are weird, beautiful, alien things.

They move through Earth’s streams, lakes, and oceans, displaying an astonishing range of colorations, forms, and lifestyles.

They also share some striking similarities to Pokemon. Hear me out — just about every fish starts off looking almost nothing like it will as an adult. Those baby, larval swimmers can be almost totally transparent or so tiny that it’s hard to believe they’re related to their adult forms.

Here are eight particularly bizarre (and beautiful) examples.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.