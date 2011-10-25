Tony LaRussa's Daughter Called The Rangers' Manager A 'Crack Head' On Twitter Yesterday

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tony LaRussa’s daughter Devon quickly deleted a tweet calling Rangers manager Ron Washington a “crack head” yesterday.Here’s what she tweeted, according to Big League Stew, “I saw a crack head doing ‘The Wash’ today. Coincidence? I think not…”



Devon (not the LaRussa daughter who was a Raiders cheerleader), later apologized after deleting the tweet.

“I truly did not mean to be offensive! It’s a phrase I use, meant as a joke. Please don’t be offended! Go Cards!!” she said.

The phrase she used was a jab at the fact that Washington tested positive for cocaine and admitted to using the drug in 2009.

