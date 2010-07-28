Larsson Becomes First To Sell One Million Books On Kindle And Daniel Craig To Star In Movie Version Of The Bestsellers

Photo: disneydreaming.com

Stieg Larsson has become the first author to sell one million copies (of his Millennium Trilogy) for the Amazon Kindle, causing Amazon to induct him as the first member of the Kindle Million Club, Crunchgear.com reports. Perhaps it’s not the best name for a club, but the Swedish writer’s accomplishments are nothing but admirable at a time whe book sales are plummeting and the publishing world is reeling from the losses.



Larson, who was a writer, journalist, and activist, died in murky circumstaces in 2004, before he was able to see his books become the mega bestsellers they are today. By 2008 he was the second bestselling author in the world and in March 2010 his Millennium trilogy had sold 27 million copies in more than 40 countries.

In other Larsson news, the Hollywood Reporter just announced that Daniel Craig will be taking a break from 007 duty to claim the lead in the movie version of Larsson’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” and possibly the other two installments of the trilogy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.