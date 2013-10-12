Lars Von Trier Releases Orgasmic Posters For New Film 'Nymphomaniac'

Aly Weisman

Controversial director Lars von Trier’s upcoming erotic drama “Nymphomaniac” is taking a new approach to marketing the film.

The latest set of posters for the film were released yesterday, featuring each cast member in the throes of ecstasy.

The film’s A-list cast includes Uma Thurman, Shia LaBeouf, Christian Slater, Jamie Bell, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Stellan Skarsgard, among others.

“Von Trier is reportedly working on two different versions of the two-part, five-hour film,” reports Entertainment Weekly. “A softcore version that is scheduled to be released in Denmark on Dec. 25 and a more graphic version that might premiere at next year’s Cannes Film Festival.”

Check out the star-studded cast’s interesting expressions below:

Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Screen Shot 2013 10 11 at 10.08.45 AM‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster Uma Thurman‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen
Nympomaniac O face poster‘Nymphomaniac’/Caspar Sejersen

Does it make you want to see the film? Watch a clip from “Nymphomaniac” below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.