Meet The Director Who Just Told Everyone At Cannes That He's A Nazi

Kirsten Dunst, Kiefer Sutherland, and Rebecca Hall can kiss a healthy, happy release for their next film, “Melancholia,” goodbye.



That’s because director Lars von Trier, in a press conference at Cannes, made the mistake of saying the following:

“For a long time I was a Jew and I was happy to be a Jew, then I met Susanne Bier [fellow Danish director and this year’s Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film] and I wasn’t so happy. But then I found out I was actually a Nazi. My family was German. That also gave me pleasure. What can I say? I understand Hitler. I sympathize with him a bit.”

Well, OK! Mel Gibson just became the second-biggest anti-Semite at the film festival.

But we bet Dunst, Sutherland and Hall are more than pissed.

“Melancholia” is already niche, and von Trier just made it an even harder sell to the intelligentsia at which its aimed.

(And yeah, he’s already apologized. But that doesn’t mean the stink will scrub off easily.)

