This self-extinguishing candle stick is the most oddly satisfying thing you'll see all day

Behold!

The self-extinguishing candle stick.



What manner of sorcery is this?

Well, it’s Norwegian.

As recently highlighted by Dezeen, it comes from designer Lars Beller Fjetland.

It’s called “Moment,” which makes sense, given its temporality.

The auto-snuff is elegantly efficient.

At the “top” of the device is the candle snuff, which will put out the flame soon as it covers the candle.

At a 90° angle below the snuff is an arm with a pendulum and a needle.

You insert the needle into the candle, which supports the pendulum and the snuff above it. Then the candle melts, and suddenly there isn’t anything to support the needle, causing the snuff to follow the pendulum as it swings down — thus extinguishing the flame.

It’s awesome, clever, and elegant.

Like the best design, it makes you go, why didn’t I think of that?!

“This simple mechanism is powered by the stored momentum of the adjustable weight that rests on the very tip of the moveable arm,” Fjetland told Dezeen. “It is a relatively fool-proof solution that only relays on gravity to function.”

The Moment self-extinguishing candle stick was most recently on display at the Maison&Objet trade show in Paris.

To nab your own, go to the site for the Danish design distributor Hay.

“Most of us can recall a childhood fascination with the flickering flame — mesmerised by the rhythm of the burning light; the concept of time seemed to slowly dissolve” Fjetland’s website reads. The Moment candle extinguisher “revisits this lost meditative watch with an added reminder of its impermanence. As the flame slowly makes its way towards the bottom of the candle, the suspense builds towards its split second finale.”

Watch the full demo video below.

