Larry Wilmore says goodbye to 'The Nightly Show' with wine from Samantha Bee

In one of his last “Nightly Show” appearances, Larry Wilmore took his recent cancellation in stride on Tuesday night, with the help of some gifted wine from “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee.

“Welcome to the show. I’m Larry Wilmore, or at least I am for the next three nights,” he opened the show. “After that, who knows.”

After Comedy Central announced Wilmore’s cancellation on Monday, Samantha Bee sent the “Night Show” host wine as a condolence.

“We had so many plans for tonight. We were going to write this big, fun show, right?” Wilmore said. “But you know, kind of due to the general ennui of just being canceled, general laziness, and the fact that Sam Bee sent us, like, three cases of wine… I have already started drinking, so you may see me full frontal out on the street later.”

Wilmore concluded his opening segment by thanking Bee for the wine. Taking a drink from his wine glass, he joked, “Mmm, that’s a basic-cable wine. It is. Some of the best.”



Watch the segment below.



