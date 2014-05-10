Comedy Central Picks Stephen Colbert's Replacement

Comedian Larry Wilmore will be taking over Stephen Colbert’s post-“Daily Show” time slot on Comedy Central in January 2015 with a new show called “The Minority Report with Larry Wilmore,” Comedy Central announced Friday.

“He’s a spectacular talent in front of and behind the camera,” Michele Ganeless, Comedy Central president said in a statement. “‘The Minority Report with Larry Wilmore’ follows in the Comedy Central tradition — bringing new perspectives to the day’s events and breaking ground in the world of late night television.”

There was plenty of speculation as to who would take over the coveted time slot after “Colbert Report” host Stephen Colbert was named David Letterman’s successor on CBS’ “Late Show.”

Wilmore came out on top, having been a staple on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” since 2006, appearing as the show’s “Senior Black Correspondent.”

“I’m beyond excited to have this chance to continue my relationships with Comedy Central and the brilliant Jon Stewart,” the L.A.-based Wilmore said in a statement. “I love the city of New York and promise to only wear my Laker t-shirts when I’m layering.”

