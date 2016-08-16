Larry Wilmore addresses Comedy Central cancelling 'The Nightly Show': 'Racism is solved'

“The Nightly Show” addressed the elephant in the room.

Fans chanted “Larry” as the late-night host Larry Wilmore began his show Monday night. It was the first episode to air after Comedy Central canceled the show earlier that day, saying the show struggled to find an audience and contracts were set to expire.

“I just want to thank Comedy Central, first of all for this rare opportunity,” Wilmore said on the show.

The final show is set for Thursday. Wilmore said goodbye with one of his typically sharp jokes.

“My only regret is that we won’t be around to cover this truly insane election season,” Wilmore said. “Although on the plus side, on the plus side, I must say, our show going off the air has to only mean one thing: racism is solved. We did it.”

In his satirical fashion, he then showed a photo from Ferguson, Missouri, of a black man and a white police officer riding on a unicorn.

“Yeah, you’re welcome, America,” Wilmore said. “You’re welcome.”

Watch the full episode:



