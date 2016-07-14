Here's the deal with the cat that used to live with David Cameron

Queen Elizabeth II formally accepted David Cameron’s resignation as prime minister on Wednesday, paving the way

for the next leader of the UK, Theresa May.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve our country as prime minister over these last six years, and to serve as leader of my party for almost 11 years,” he said in his farewell speech outside of the official residence of the UK prime minister before heading over to Buckingham Palace.

“And as we leave for the last time, my only wish is continued success for this great country that I love so very much.”

Cameron’s resignation meant that he and his family needed to immediately move out of the official residence of the prime minister so that May could move in.

But one famous resident of 10 Downing Street will not have to vacate the premise: Larry, the cat.

Larry is the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office — the title of the official resident cat at the UK Prime Minister’s residence.

He was adopted from a shelter in 2011, and he spends his days “contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house,” according to the UK government’s official page on 10 Downing Street.

Amazingly, there has been some sort of cat acting as the chief mouser-slash-pet since the days of King Henry VIII in the 16th century, when a cat was appointed to guard the Treasury.

During the last instance of the Cameron-led Prime Minister’s Questions earlier on Wednesday, Cameron addressed rumours that he didn’t like the cat.

“It give me the opportunity to put a rumour to rest as well … the rumour that I somehow don’t love Larry. I do, and I have photographic evidence to prove it,” he said, according to the Telegraph.

“Sadly I can’t take Larry with me, he belongs to the house and the staff love him very much — as do I.”

He then tweeted the following photo:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.