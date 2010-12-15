Larry Summers Uses Final Speech As Chief Economic Advisor To Be A Jerk

Photo: Bloomberg

Larry Summers gave his final speech as Obama’s chief economic advisor at the Economic Policy Institute on Monday.In the final question he took, Caren Bohan of Reuters asked him: “What will you miss most about being in the White House?”



According to the Washington Post, Summers glared at the questioner and replied: “Reporters like you.” Uncomfortable laughter followed, and Summers chuckled to himself.

Apparently Summers arrived to the speech 10 minutes late, disheveled, and gave no indication that he regretted any of his economic decisions over the past two years — only that he wished he had seen “more rapid progress.”

Then, he topped it off by insulting a Washington DC home sports team.

This will ensure that everyone will continue to blame him for our economic problems, forever.

