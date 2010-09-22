Seeya: Larry Summers Leaving White House By November

Confirmed 5:15 PM ET: Larry Summers is heading back to Harvard, according to the White House.



Larry Summers is set to leave President Obama’s economic team by November, according to Bloomberg (via @lizzyohreally).

Larry Summers, who is the Director of the President’s Economic Council, is the first name to be put forward to leave the cabinet.

Yesterday, President Obama suggested that Larry Summers and Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner would be reconsidering their positions in the administration due to family concerns.

Now Bloomberg is reporting it is likely that Summers will leave in November.

It seems as if the Obama Administration is already preparing for its post mid-term election revamp in an effort to distract from any losses Democrats endure in the House and Senate.

Check out the full story at Bloomberg >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.