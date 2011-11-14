Larry Summers' Reading List On The Financial Crisis

Former Treasury Secretary and Obama economic adviser Larry Summers is teaching a course on the (lackluster) policy response he helped devise to the ‘Great Recession.’



The former Harvard president — and former administration curmudgeon — will be teaching “Crisis Economics: History and Evaluation of the Policy Response to the Great Recession,” at the Harvard Kennedy School in the spring.

The syllabus features Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Too Big Too Fail, David Wessel’s In Fed We Trust: Ben Bernanke’s War on the Great Panic, and Michael Lewis’ The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine — among others.

Noticeably absent from the list is Ron Suskind’s Confidence Men, which painted an exceedingly unflattering portrait of Summers inside the Obama White House.

CORRECTION: The course was offered in Spring 2011, and will not be offered in Spring 2012. Suskind’s book was published after the course was tought.

Read the syllabus below, via Morning Money’s Ben White:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.