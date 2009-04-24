Larry Summers Snoozes Through Meeting With Credit Card Execs

Either Larry Summers is overworked, or credit card executives are real boring.



While they were convened to talk shop with the president and his cohorts, they manage to put the director of the National Economic Council to sleep.

Marc Ambinder at The Atlantic: According to a pool report, Summers nodded off at the gathering of administration and credit card company officials, “doing the head on the hand and then head falling off the hand thing,” as observed by Keith Koffler, White House reporter for Roll Call.

