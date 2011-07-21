Larry Summers: Failure To Raise Debt Ceiling Would Be 'Lehman On Steroids'

Photo: Institute For NEw Economic Thinking

Former Treasury Secretary and Obama White House official Larry Summers told CNBC today that if Congress failed to raise the debt limit would be “Lehman on Steroids.””More important than anything else is that we protect the creditworthiness of the country by raising the debt limit,” Summers said.



Watch the video of the interview below:



