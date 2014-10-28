The Best-Performing Hedge Fund Manager Of 2013 Is Making A Big Bet On Millennials With These 3 Stocks

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Larry Robbins, the founder of Glenview Capital and board member of the Robin Hood Foundation.

Larry Robbins, the best-performing hedge fund manager of 2013, is making a bullish bet on Millennials.

He thinks they’re ready to take on some of the life experiences they had to defer because of the financial crisis — like buying a house and getting a dog.

To play this trade, Robbins, the founder of Glenview Capital Management, is betting on the hospital operator Community Health Systems (CYH), the animal hospital operator VCA Inc. (WOOF), and the real estate brokerage Realogy Holdings (RLGY).

The Robin Hood Investors Conference — an annual event stacked with some of the biggest names in the hedge fund world — was closed to the media.

Business Insider obtained a copy of Robbins’ full presentation.

