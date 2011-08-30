This California School Superintendent Is Giving Up $800k In Pay To Ease School Budget Cuts

Photo: ABC News

When news broke last year that city officials in the Southern California city of Bell were padding their salaries to the tune of $800,000 Fresno school superintendent Larry Powell was horrified.”It’s hard to believe that someone in the public trust would do that to the public,” Powell told the Associated Press. “My wife and I asked ourselves ‘What can we do that might restore confidence in government?'”



The Powell’s decided giving up three and a half years of Larry’s $288,241 salary was a start. So, until 2015 Powell will govern 325 schools within 35 districts, educating 195,000 kids for $31,000 a year. 10-grand less a year than a first-year teacher, and he’ll receive no benefits.

Starting his career as a high school civics teacher, Powell hopes his gesture will restore faith in government to his former students.

“How much do we need to keep accumulating?” asks Powell, 63, an ordained Baptist minister who has made anti-bullying his passion project. “There’s no reason for me to keep stockpiling money.”

Powell’s modest income will come from the district’s discretionary budget and for the next three years he’ll be able to steer that $800,000 to his chosen programs like: kindergarten and preschool initiatives, the arts, and an effort that helps mediocre students get into college by taking better notes and developing strategy skills.

The administrator’s story and quotes are almost too noble to be believe. Check out his full story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.