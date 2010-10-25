Check Out Larry Page's Old Business Card

Here’s Larry Page’s business card from 1998.



The card surfaced on a Reddit thread as a response to the question, “What’s the most expensive mistake you’ve made at work?” The person that posted this card wrote:

“I met both Carl Page and Larry Page at a party hosted by a Stanford friend of mine in 1998. Carl gave me his card for eGroups and said ‘we’re hiring’. Larry gave me his card for Google—a flimsy bit of paper obviously printed by bubble jet—and said ‘we’re hiring’. I said, ‘Nah, who needs another search engine?’ and went to graduate school.”

As an aside, earlier this week we published a picture of Steve Jobs’ old business card from 1979. At the time, Jobs only listed himself as VP. How times change! 20 years later, the founder is the CEO.

Photo: Reddit

