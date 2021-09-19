$10 million home owned by Google billionaire Larry Page destroyed by fire

Larry Page, the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet. Getty

A Palo Alto mansion owned by Google billionaire Larry Page has been partially destroyed by fire.

The fire was spotted by a neighbor on their security camera.

It is unclear who is living on the property, but neighbors claim it’s being used as an office space.

A Palo Alto mansion linked to Google billionaire Larry Page has been partially destroyed by a blazing fire, according to The Daily Beast.

Local firefighters responded to a fire at the 6-bedroom, 5.5-bath home located on Bryant Street on Tuesday morning after a neighbor, who was not home at the time, spotted it on their security camera.

Nobody appeared to be inside the residence at the time and there were no injuries.

It is unclear how the fire started, but firefighters say the blaze was primarily the rear of the home, which is attached to a long driveway and has a basement.

“That structure is done. It’s probably gonna need to be rebuilt,” said Battalion Chief Shane Yarbough, according to Palo Alto Online.

The fire did not reach the main part of the house, although flames also damaged a fence and a tree, Yarbough added.

It is unclear who is currently living in the California mansion, valued at more than $US10 ($AU14) million according to county records cited in The Daily Beast.

But neighbors are now demanding answers on whether the property, one of many homes in the area owned by Page, is being used unlawfully as an office for Google workers.

One neighbor told Palo Alto Online that the home is only ever used in the daytime as what appears to be an office space for a small group of tech workers.

Another neighbor told The Daily Beast that the Google co-founder bought the home as a guest house.

Public records confirm that the property is owned by an LLC that has shared two addresses with Page’s family foundation, the Daily Beast reported.

Page owns multiple homes in the area and likes to guards his privacy. His current whereabouts are a mystery, although Insider previously reported that he spent most of the coronavirus lockdown in a remote part of Fiji.