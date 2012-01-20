Larry Page's Grandfather Kept A Lead Pipe As A Weapon In Case He Had To Bludgeon His Employers

This is not the pipe/weapon that Page’s grandfather wielded

Why is it so important to Google CEO Larry Page that his company be such a pleasant place to work?In an interview with Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky, Page says its because he wants the Google workplace to be different than his grandfather’s, which was so bad that his grandfather had to carry a weapon to protect himself.



Page:

My grandfather was an autoworker, and I have a weapon he manufactured to protect himself from the company that he would carry to work. It’s a big iron pipe with a hunk of lead on the head. I think about how far we’ve come as companies from those days, where workers had to protect themselves from the company. My job as a leader is to make sure everybody in the company has great opportunities, and that they feel they’re having a meaningful impact and are contributing to the good of society. As a world, we’re doing a better job of that. My goal is for Google to lead, not follow that.

