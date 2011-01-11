YACHT OF THE DAY: Google Cofounder Larry Page Buys $45 Million Luxury Superyacht

New Zealand Herald reports on the Larry Page yacht purchase

Photo: New Zealand Herald

Google’s billionaire cofounder Larry Page just bought a $45 million superyacht called Senses from a New Zealand business man named Sir Douglas Myers, the New Zealand Herald reports.Myers called the yacht his “adventure boat.” He traveled around the world on it for the past few years.



Now it’s Page’s turn to search the seven seas in luxury.

A little bit about the luxurious yacht:

It’s 59 meters long

Can carry a helicopter

Has a jacuzzi

Both indoor and outdoor dining areas

French designer Philppe Starck did the interior styling

Can accommodate 10 guests and 14 crew members

