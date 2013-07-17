Larry Page Wasn't Sick Last Week: He Was Showing Off Google Glass At A Croatian Wedding

Last week, the nation’s tech elite gathered in Sun Valley, Idaho, minus one big notable: Larry Page.



Page’s absence at the annual Allen & Company conference was so noticeable, The New York Times Dealbook’s Michael De La Merced wondered if he was suffering from another bout of “Hashimoto’s thyroiditis,” a chronic illness that sometimes paralyzes his vocal cords.

But Page was actually partying it up in Croatia at his brother-in-law’s wedding. His appearance at the wedding caused just as much a stir as his absence at the Sun Valley gathering.

That’s because he was the only groomsman decked out in Google Glass, which he wore while walking his bridesmaid down the aisle and throughout most of the ceremony.

He did take it off for some parts of the day, including a crazy “Big Fat Croatian Wedding” spoof picture.

Check out the photos on Croatia’s Evening Gazette.

