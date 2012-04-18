Larry Page Was Obsessed With The Name 'Google' Even In High School

Photo: mass:werk

Google got its name as a respelling of Googol, a massive number represented by a one followed by a hundred zeroes.It turns out Larry Page, Google’s current CEO, was obsessed with that number even in high school, according to a post on Quora by former classmate Rakesh Agrawal.



Page and co-founder Sergey Brin originally named the search engine BackRub, but renamed it to Google in 1997.

On Google’s “about” page, it says Page picked Google because “the use of the term reflects their mission to organise a seemingly infinite amount of information on the web.”

It was respelled “Google” because it would be easier to spell, Agrawal said.

Agrawal, a former product manager at Microsoft and now an analyst, says he went to high school with Page.

