Larry Page Was Back At Google's Headquarters This Week, But His Voice Still Isn't Fully Recovered

Larry Page showed up for work this week.



The Google cofounder and CEO was apparently back in the office on Monday to run a meeting after having stepped away to recover from an unknown condition affecting his ability to speak.

“He’s still recovering. Larry is doing much better. He was in the office on Monday,” Eric Schmidt, Google’s Executive Chairman, told reporters at the Sun Valley conference, according to Reuters. “Larry ran the meeting. He is talking, but talking softly.”

It has been nearly a month since Google first revealed that Page had lost his voice and would end up missing several key events. Neither the company nor Page have explained what his illness is, and Schmidt didn’t offer up any details either.

Page was notably absent from Google’s big I/O developers conference, and according to Reuters, he is still expected to miss the company’s’ earnings call next week.

