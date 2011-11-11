Larry Page Wants To Be The Next Steve Jobs

It’s becoming clearer by the day that Google CEO Larry Page deeply admires Apple and that he would like to be the kind of CEO that Steve Jobs was.



The latest evidence is today’s story in the New York Times about Page.

It reports that since Page took over as CEO, “The most significant change at the company is the killing of projects Mr. Page deems unworthy.”

Apparently all this product killing is leaving some at Google agitated, but Page is being relentless.

Page’s cofounder, Sergey Brin, explains the new mentality: “We’ve launched some weaker services, honestly. We don’t want to be left with a complicated array of good-but-not-great services.”

What’s fascinating about that explanation is that it is almost a direct echo of advice Jobs gave Page when Page took the CEO Job earlier this year.

Jobs told his biographer, Walter Isaacson, about that meeting. He said: “The main thing I stressed was focus.”

“Figure out what Google wants to be when it grows up. It’s now all over the map. What are the five products you want to focus on? Get rid of the rest, because they’re dragging you down. They’re turning you into Microsoft. They’re causing you to turn out products that are adequate but not great.”

