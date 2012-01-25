Larry Page To Googlers: If You Don't Like 'Search Plus Your World,' Hit The Road

Photo: Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

UPDATE: A Google spokesperson reached out to us to say Google categorically denies that Larry ever said “If you don’t get that, then you should probably work somewhere else.”Bad news, Googlers: if you don’t like Google’s new “Search Plus Your World” direction, you should leave the building.



Google’s new social strategy has ruffled a few feathers. One ex-Googler told us it was a “sad day” and a “turning point” when Page carried out his plans to launch “Search Plus Your World,” which would have been “unthinkable” a few years ago.

So Page told all his employees on Friday that if they didn’t like it, they should leave, PandoDaily reports.

“This is the path we’re headed down – a single unified, ‘beautiful’ product across everything,” Page said, according to PandoDaily. “If you don’t get that, then you should probably work somewhere else.

