Larry Page Calls Steve Jobs A Liar

Google founder Larry Page says Steve Jobs is “rewriting history” when it comes to the iPhone-Android rivalry.



Speaking with reporters at Sun Valley, Larry Page said:

“We had been working on Android a very long time, with the notion of producing phones that are Internet enabled and have good browsers and all that because that did not exist in the marketplace…I think that characterization of us entering after is not really reasonable.”

Larry Page was responding to Steve Jobs’ assertion during D8 that he just woke up one day and suddenly Google was making a smartphone. He was also responding to allegations from Steve Jobs that Google ruined the companies’ relationship by getting into the smartphone business.

(As if Apple is the only company that should be allowed to make a smartphone.)

Via: Reuters

