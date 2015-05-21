Larry Page is wrong -- curing death will be a big mistake

Google cofounder Larry Page is trying to cure death but this pursuit could have massive repercussions. If people don’t die and could continue having children, the Earth’s population would dramatically swell, leading to a disastrous strain on natural resources.

Produced by Kevin Reilly. Additional cameras by Jason Gaines and Sam Rega.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.