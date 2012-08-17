Larry Page And Sergey Brin Are Vacationing In Fiji

The Dragonfly has important guests.

Photo: CharterWorld.com

Google’s cofounders are vacationing in the South Pacific, the Fiji Times reports.CEO Larry Page and Sergey Brin have long shared ownership of a fleet of private jets with Google’s chairman, Eric Schmidt. The newspaper photographed one of their planes, a Boeing 767ER, at the Nadi airport.



From there, Page, Brin, and a group of relatives and friends reportedly traveled to the Lau, Mamanuca, and Yasawa archipelagos on board the Dragonfly, a 73-meter megayacht.

According to CharterWorld.com, the Dragonfly has nine cabins and accommodates 18 guests and 16 crew.

So our first question: If Page is up to travelling, does this mean he’s gotten his voice back?

We asked a Google spokesperson for comment and will update you if we hear back.

