Here's how one of Google's founders handles all the email he gets

REUTERS/Chip East Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin

What would happen if you emailed Larry Page or Sergey Brin?

There’s a great thread on Quora where people dish about the email habits of some of tech’s biggest stars. The answer for Google’s cofounders is especially funny.

User David Shin wrote that when he worked at Google in 2006/2007, Page and Brin held a Q&A session. When someone asked how they manage their email, one of them (he can’t remember which) responded like this:

“When I open up my email, I start at the top and work my way down, and go as far as I feel like. Anything I don’t get to will never be read. Some people end up amazed that they get an email response from a founder of Google in just 5 minutes. Others simply get what they expected (no reply).”

So, if you have a burning question for Page or Brin, why not give an email message a try?

(The founders email addresses are pretty easy to guess.)

