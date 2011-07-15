Larry Page Sounded Like A True CEO Today

Photo: AP

Make no mistake: Larry Page is in charge. Today, he showed it.We were beginning to worry — since he took over, there have been a bunch of press reports and books describing him as a recluse, a little bit shy, a little bit arrogant. Insiders say he’s not communicating as much now as he did in his first weeks.



On his first earnings call as CEO, he spoke for a couple minutes and didn’t stick around for the Q&A session — almost like he was embarrassed to be there. Or worse, bored.

Today couldn’t have been more different. He kicked off with a solid speech about why Google is in such a great position — and then posted the whole thing, verbatim, to his Google+ account. (Talk about dogfooding!)

Then he stuck around to answer questions, and even occasionally interjected where he wasn’t expected or invited.

In his speech, and again during the Q&A, he said he thinks of Google in three parts:

Search and advertising, which drive revenue today and are therefore still a huge area of focus.

Popular consumer products like Android, YouTube, and the Chrome browser. That’s an area of investment now, but he’s confident that they will figure out how to monetise them — just like they figured out how to monetise search back when everybody said it was a dead-end business.

Long-term investments like Google+, Offers, and other local products, which are just rolling out now.

He also compared Google to a toothbrush: he wants people to use the company’s products twice a day, every day.

Throughout it all, he was relaxed and even a little bit funny. He seemed to be enjoying himself, like when he answered a question about whether Google manages for the company’s stock price:

We have a lot of things to do at Google, and we don’t control our stock price. You guys control that.

(Of course, it’s easy to relax when you just posted a monster quarter.)

Former Google employees who worked with Page regard him as a genius. But his reluctance to engage the outside world made it hard to understand what they were talking about. Hopefully, today marks the beginning of a change.

See also: Google’s Q2 Earnings Blow Past Expectations.

