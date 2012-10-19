Listen To Google CEO Larry Page apologise For Earnings 'Scramble'

Google CEO Larry Page went on the earnings call this afternoon to apologise for the accidental early release of the company’s Q3 financial results.



He sounded remarkably tired and/or sick, while going through highlights of Google’s accomplishments for the quarter.

“It’s a truly exciting time to be at Google,” Page said at the conclusion of his statement.

Listen below to highlights of what he said during the call:

Produced by Business Insider Video

Don’t Miss: Google’s Stock Gets Crushed After A Wild Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.