Here's What Larry Page Said On Today's Earnings Call

Google’s Larry Page

It’s great to be here–and thanks for taking the time to be with us today.

When I look back over the last quarter, the word that springs to mind is “gangbusters”!

Revenue was up 33% year on year and our quarterly revenue was just short of $10BN–not bad for a thirteen year old!

I’m also incredibly excited about the progress we’ve made on the product side.

Ever since taking over as CEO I have focused much of my energy on increasing Google’s velocity and execution.

And we’re beginning to see results. Look at Google+ :

We had 100 features launched in 90 days–the team is really cranking

We had hangouts on the phone, hangouts on air–will.i.am did a hangout from his concert in Central Park

You can now share Circles

You can search Google+

And you can play games in Google+

And far most exciting of all, open-sign ups … Google+ for everyone!

Looking at the numbers for Google+, I was taken aback … I now want to announce that we’ve passed the 40M user mark on Google+.

People are flocking into Google+ at an incredible rate and we are just getting started!

The engagement we are seeing is phenomenal too — over 3.4BN photos have already been uploaded in Google+.

But it’s still incredibly early days for Google+ because our goal is actually far bigger than the individual feature launches themselves.

Our ultimate ambition is to transform the overall Google experience–making it beautifully simple, almost automagical, because we understand what you want and can deliver it instantly.

This means baking identity and sharing into all of our products so that we build a real relationship with our users. Sharing on the web will be like sharing in real life across all your stuff. You’ll have better, more relevant search results and ads.

Think about it this way … last quarter, we’ve shipped the +, and now we’re going to ship the Google part.

The new visual redesign–beautiful, consistent UIs for search, news, maps, translate and lots of other features. It’s only the beginning of that process!

Last quarter I talked about focus … and we have made great progress here too.

To create products that really change people’s lives, that they use every day, two or three times a day, is really hard.

So we have to make tough decisions about what to focus on, or we end up doing things that don’t have the impact that we strive for.

Since we last spoke we’ve begun the process of shutting over 20 different products, including SideWiki, Google Pack, Google Notebook, and Fast Flip.

And we’ll continue to simplify and streamline our products going forward.

This prioritization is crucial if we are to really invest in the extraordinary opportunities in front of Google today. Let me give you a few examples.

Chrome–usage is going through the roof. We have now hit over 200 million users and still growing fast. Turns out people really care about getting to the web quickly and securely, and having a whole ecosystem of apps at their fingertips.

I am super pleased with Google Maps–it’s a favourite with our users, especially on mobile devices. In August we launched in 40 new countries–taking our total to 130 countries.

The growth of Android is mindboggling too–over 190M devices have now been activated globally.

I’m super excited about the soon to be released new version of Android, called Ice Cream Sandwich. That’s right, Ice Cream Sandwich. You won’t believe what we managed to get done in this release.

We’re also seeing hugely positive revenue impact from mobile, which has grown 2.5X in the last 12 months to a run rate of over $2.5 billion.

Generally I’ve found that high usage products will make a lot of money over time for well managed technology companies, and that’s why it’s so important to run these businesses for the long term.

That said, we must never lose sight of the fact that today’s revenues and growth serve as the engine that funds all of our future innovation.

People are a crucial part of Google’s long term success because great companies are no greater than the efforts and ingenuity of their employees.

So our goal is to hire the best people at every level, and keep them at Google.

But hiring has to be manageable if we are to balance our short and long term needs.

You may have noticed quite substantial hiring this quarter, driven in part by a lot of university graduates. Despite this seasonal effect the total number of people we hired was about the same as last quarter. Our attrition remains low which is great, though obviously contributes to our overall headcount.

As I’ve said previously, I continue to believe that our headcount growth is at the edge of what’s manageable.

Let me finish by saying that we are still at the very early stages of what technology can deliver … these tools we use online will look very different in 5 years time.

We’re building those tools now as Google+ which is why I am so excited to be here.

So thank you. And again we had a great quarter!

