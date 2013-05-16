Larry Page 'Didn't Appreciate' That Picture Of A Guy Wearing Google Glass In The Shower

Super-enthusiastic tech evangelist Robert Scoble got loads of attention last month when he shared this picture of himself wearing Google Glass in the shower.



Fast forward to today, where Scoble was first in line to ask Google CEO Larry Page a question at the company’s I/O conference.

Page’s thoughts?

“I didn’t appreciate the photo of you taking a photo of yourself in the shower wearing Google Glass.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.