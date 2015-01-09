LARRY PAGE'S NIGHTMARE: How Google's Dominance Comes To An End

Google generates an astonishing $US3 billion in free cash flow every quarter, and is growing at a rate around 20% per year.

Google still dominates search — the way most of us find information online, and the most lucrative form of advertising ever invented. It’s got the dominant smartphone platform, Android, and the number-one video site by far, YouTube.

As one analyst put it recently, we’ve reached Peak Google.

But from that peak, there’s only one direction: down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.