Larry Page Just Dethroned Mark Zuckerberg As King Of Google+ Popularity

I win!

Google CEO Larry Page just replaced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as the most popular person on Google+, Search Engine Land points out.Until today, Mark Zuckerberg has been the most “circled” person on Google’s new social network.



So, the “Zuckerberg problem” is over, evidently thanks to Google’s new “suggested users” screen that plugs Page within the Google+ interface.

As of right now, Page has been circled by more than 600,000 users, while Zuckerberg hovers around 599,000 despite never posting anything to the site.

