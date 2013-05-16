Larry Page Lays Out His Vision For The Future Of Google And Technology

At Google’s developer conference in San Francisco today, Google CEO Larry Page gave a 10 minutes speech laying out his vision for the future of Google and technology.



Here are some quotes from the speech:

“Technology should do the hard work so people can do the things that make them the happiest in life.”

“We’re really only at 1% of what’s possible, and maybe even less than that…we’re still moving slow.”

“We should be building great things that don’t exist.”

“Being negative is not how we make progress.”

“I’m sure people in the future will think were just as crazy as we think people in the past were.”

“I think today we’re still just scratching the surface of what’s possible. That’s why I’m so excited Google is working on the platforms supporting all your innovations.”

We managed to record his speech, starting about a half minute into it.

You can watch, here:

