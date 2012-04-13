Larry Page Just Dropped A Huge Hint That A Google Tablet Is Coming Soon

Photo: PocketNow

Larry Page strongly hinted that Google has plans for a cheaper tablet during the company’s earnings call today.When asked by an analyst about Google’s tablet plans, Page noted cheaper tablets running Android have seen great success. (He specifically mentioned one that doesn’t run a “full version of Android,” e.g. Amazon’s Kindle Fire.)



Page then said he thinks there will be a lot of success with budget tablets, saying “it’s an area we’re quite focused on.”

There have been a lot of rumours lately that Google plans to release it’s own tablet running a clean version of Android. The tablet will likely be sold by Google via a special online store.

The rumours also say the tablet will be a 7-inch device made by Asus and cost about $200, the same price as the Kindle Fire.

