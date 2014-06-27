Google's CEO Has A Brilliant Explanation For Why You Shouldn't Be Creeped Out By Everything Google Is Doing

A slew of recent Google acquisitions — a smart thermostat company, a satellite imaging company, a drone company, a home camera company — prove that it wants to extend its reach far farther than our desktops or smartphones.

At its major developer conference this week, the company showed off its ambitions to integrate itself into your car, your watch, your TV. Google wants to be everywhere, on every device.

This makes some people uncomfortable. With all its diverse technologies, the amount of data it could collect about us is staggering. Some think that Google is crossing the line from helpful to creepy.

Google CEO Larry Page has a perfect response to anyone that’s worried. He told The New York Times’ Farhad Manjoo that he thinks the resistance to new technologies is natural. So many things are changing in the technology space and people don’t quite understand how their lives will be affected.

Page thinks that people’s initial nervousness is all part of the process of adopting new technologies. When Google first introduced Street View, people were scared that their privacy was being violated. Today, however, people see how useful the Maps feature is, love it, and can’t see any real changes in their privacy.

Google wants all of its new technologies to make people’s lives easier and better, it just has to prove that to users. Every new technology seems a little creepy or invasive, but once people see how useful it is, they don’t mind.

“For me, I’m so excited about the possibilities to improve things for people, my worry would be the opposite,” he told Manjoo. “We get so worried about these things that we don’t get the benefits.”

