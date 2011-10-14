Larry Page Hints At Google's Plans To Turn YouTube Into A Cable Alternative

We’ve heard from multiple industry sources that Google is throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at TV and other video content creators, hoping to fill YouTube up with premium content.



“They are throwing around huge money,” says one of these sources, an executive who has found himself bidding against Google for video content.

“They’re fronting production costs to the tune of tens of millions of dollars per deal.”

Larry Page talked obliquely about this plan during today’s Q3 earnings call.

He said: “We’re in a good position to help users find the content and media they’re looking for. We’re in a great position to help those companies and publishers and content creators and find the right users and get paid both through advertising and directly. That’s a logical place for us to be.”

