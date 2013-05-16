Watch The Incredible Speech Google CEO Larry Page Gave Today Right Here

Steve Kovach

Google CEO Larry Page surprised the attendees at the company’s I/O developers conference today, capping off the lengthy keynote presentation with a speech about the future of technology and how negativity in the press and between rival companies is hurting innovation. He also took questions from the audience, a rare move from a CEO of company as big as Google.

It’s really good. You should watch it.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.