LARRY PAGE: I Would Rather Give My Billions To Elon Musk Than Charity

Google CEO Larry Page has an unusual idea about what should happen to his billions should he die.

Instead of giving it to a philanthropic organisation, he’d rather hand over his cash to Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and Solar City.

In a conversation with Charlie Rose at the TED conference, Page said he wants his money going to capitalists like Musk with big ideas for changing the world, according to a report at Wired.

He thinks Musk’s vision for going to Mars as “to back up humanity” is inspired. He said, “That’s a company, and that’s philanthropical.”

According to some people on Twitter, Page even went as far as suggesting that everyone give their money to a corporation that was trying to accomplish big stuff.

We’re not sure if he’s being literal or figurative here. There are surprisingly few write ups of these comments on the web.

It seems like he’s making a larger point, which is that the right company run by the right person can have a major impact.

