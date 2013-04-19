Unbreakable And Incredible Battery Life: Larry Page Just Dropped Some Big Hints About The Next Phones From Motorola

On Google’s earnings call today, CEO Larry Page dropped some big hints about what’s coming in the next round of devices from Google-owned Motorola.



Page mentioned some common annoyances with today’s smartphones: poor battery life, easily damaged when dropped, and screens that fail if you get them wet.

“When you drop your phone, it shouldn’t shatter,” Page said.

There have been rumblings recently that Motorola is working on some interesting hardware for its next smartphones.

For example, Android evangelist Guy Kawasaki teased that Motorola’s new phones would be customisable. And PC Magazine reported this week that the phones would run the plain version of Android without any modifications or “skins” from the manufacturer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.