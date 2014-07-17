Google CEO Larry Page Doesn't Understand How Football Works

TED/Screenshot Google CEO Larry Page

With the big news that Time Warner turned down a $US80 million acquisition bid from Rupert Murdoch’s 21 Century Fox, people are speculating that Google might be interested in buying the company.

Re/Code’s Peter Kafka writes that although Google CEO Larry Page isn’t interested in reselling individual content rights, he has expressed interest in owning a complete set, something that Time Warner could provide in spades.

A huge part of Time Warner, however, is its sports holdings, and Page doesn’t care about or understand sports — or at least football.

Dave Girouard, a former Googler who left to start his own company called Upstart, says that he watched the 2010 Superbowl with Page and had to explain all the basics.

One of the smartest guys in the tech world thinks the Super Bowl is “very complicated:”

