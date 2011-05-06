"LOOK, LASERS!" – Larry Page's Oh-So-Geeky Mind

When Larry Page was announced as Google’s next CEO, some people wondered about his famously geeky and perhaps even withdrawn nature, and wondered if he had the “soft skills” required to be the CEO of a company with tens of thousands of employees.



We heard a story that may shed some light on the issue, from an insider who was on a team that negotiated an important deal with Google’s leadership, back when Eric Schmidt was CEO.

Our source tells us as they sat down, he tried to make chit-chat with Larry Page before the meeting officially started, and said something like: “So, I hear Android is doing very well?”

Page pulled out his Nexus One from his pocket and said: “Oh yeah, we have plenty of great features”, showing off the phone’s “streaks of light” screen saver, and added: “Look, lasers,” and added, making the sounds: “Peow! Peow!”

So yes, Larry Page is pretty geeky.

To be fair, that’s no impediment to being a great tech company CEO per se. After all, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates both famously have a geeky, introvert manner, and that didn’t stop them. But it perhaps highlights that Google’s new CEO isn’t the greatest people person.

Don’t Miss: Google’s Big Re-Org: Meet The Winners And Losers →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.