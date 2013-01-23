Larry Page Takes A Moment To Brag That Google Apps Are Crushing It On The iPhone

Photo: Screenshot

Larry Page took a moment during today’s earnings call to brag a bit about the apps Google has developed for the iPhone and iPad. Page said six of Google’s apps, including Google Maps and YouTube, were found in Apple’s top free apps section of the App Store.



Page has every right to boast.

Google has been on a roll lately with its iPhone and iPad apps, especially when it embarrassed Apple with the launch of the excellent Google Maps app.

It also released a great app called Capture, which lets you quickly upload videos from your iPhone to YouTube and share the link on Facebook, Twitter, or Google+. The new Gmail app is pretty nice too.

