Larry Page: I'm 'Not Sure' Android Is A Critical Asset To Google

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

Here’s a head scratcher from Google CEO Larry Page.At the Oracle trial, where Google is being sued for its use of Java in Android, Page said that he wouldn’t say Android is a critical asset to Google, according to a reporter in attendance.



In the broadest sense, he’s right. Search is a critical asset. Android is a nice asset to have, but thus far it’s not critical to Google’s success or failure.

But that’s just dumb. Android is very clearly critical to Google. Otherwise it wouldn’t be investing so heavily in it.

